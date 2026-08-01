Jeffery Peter

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Jeffery Peter, Aussie Team Member

About me

Finding the right loan starts by talking to the right people. I am a fully accredited mortgage broker and a member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). With over 30 years' experience in negotiating and sales, I'm committed to helping you succeed in finding a suitable home loan.  Should you be considering a first home, upgrading to your next, building your investment portfolio or looking for a better refinance rate, this can often be an exciting period. However, it can also prove to be time consuming and somewhat overwhelming. As a representative of Aussie, I can relieve the personal pressure by comparing numerous loans from 22 different lenders^, ensuring you have a stress-free journey. I will guide you through the process, continually communicating with the lender and yourself until settlement has been completed, as well as keeping you updated with any future market opportunities. Best of all, an appointment with me is FREE! I can also meet at a time and place convenient for you.  Please do not hesitate to call me so we can start looking at the right loan options that suit your needs. Call me on 0477 684 938 or email Jeffery.Peter@aussie.com.au. Thank you for visiting my Aussie Webpage.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61477684938

Email: jeffery.peter@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61477684938

Email: jeffery.peter@aussie.com.au

Follow:

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.