Jeffrey Li

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Ashfield

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Jeffrey Li, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thinking of buying your first home? Thinking of refinancing your existing home loan? Want to buy your investment property? Hi, my name is Jeffrey, Franchisee of Aussie Ashfield & Mosman. I have my diploma of Finance Mortgage Broking Management and I am an accredited member of the Mortgage Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). I can access over 20 different lenders^ from the Aussie panel and can find the most suitable loan for you and your family. Aussie Ashfield has been honoured as a 2026 Signature Store, ranking in the top 5% of our network — a recognition that reflects our commitment to delivering outstanding customer service and results.What makes me different? I understand your financial situation better with my Bachelor degree in Accounting. I can meet you at my store or at the place convenient to you on weekdays as well as weekends. I have exceptional customer service to meet your needs. I will help you to manage the end-to-end lending process seamlessly. I can provide free RP Data report for the property you are interested in. I speak English, Mandarin and Shanghainese fluently. Please contact me directly any time on my mobile 0431 808 620 or e-mail Jeffrey.Li@aussie.com.au to arrange a free appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ashfield 2131
  • Croydon 2132
  • Mosman 2088

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61431808620

Email: jeffrey.li@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61431808620

Email: jeffrey.li@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

From the beginning of our first home journey, Jeffrey Li had been very helpful and guided us every step of the way. His office in Ashfield mall is very convenient and it’s also open on weekends, which made it easy for us to work with him even with our busy schedules. He answered all of our questions and guided us through the application process. He explained all the documents and requirements in detail and ensured that we were well-informed throughout the process. We were also impressed with how quickly he and his team processed and followed up on our application. We never felt like we were waiting around for long periods of time, which made the process much smoother and less stressful. Overall, our experience working with Jeffrey was extremely positive. We would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a mortgage broker and we would definitely seek his services again in the future. Thanks again Jeffrey! :)

Jay-John

Jeffrey and his team have been a pleasure to work with. He has supported me and my partner in purchasing our first home. He was consistent with his communication, always happy to answer any questions or concerns and gave us confidence that we had a team that knew what we needed. Can highly recommend Jeffrey, he is genuine and cares about his clients. When it comes to such a big investment, its pleasing to have the right person in your corner.

Veronica

Exceptional service from start to finish! Jeffrey guided me through every step of the process with expertise and patience. Highly recommend their services to anyone looking for a seamless home loan experience. Thanks a lot again !!!

Carlo

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