About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Ashfield 2131
- Croydon 2132
- Mosman 2088
Monday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM-4:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
From the beginning of our first home journey, Jeffrey Li had been very helpful and guided us every step of the way. His office in Ashfield mall is very convenient and it’s also open on weekends, which made it easy for us to work with him even with our busy schedules. He answered all of our questions and guided us through the application process. He explained all the documents and requirements in detail and ensured that we were well-informed throughout the process. We were also impressed with how quickly he and his team processed and followed up on our application. We never felt like we were waiting around for long periods of time, which made the process much smoother and less stressful. Overall, our experience working with Jeffrey was extremely positive. We would highly recommend him to anyone looking for a mortgage broker and we would definitely seek his services again in the future. Thanks again Jeffrey! :)
Jay-John
Jeffrey and his team have been a pleasure to work with. He has supported me and my partner in purchasing our first home. He was consistent with his communication, always happy to answer any questions or concerns and gave us confidence that we had a team that knew what we needed. Can highly recommend Jeffrey, he is genuine and cares about his clients. When it comes to such a big investment, its pleasing to have the right person in your corner.
Veronica
Exceptional service from start to finish! Jeffrey guided me through every step of the process with expertise and patience. Highly recommend their services to anyone looking for a seamless home loan experience. Thanks a lot again !!!
Carlo