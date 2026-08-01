Jeneya Carraro

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Blacktown

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Jeneya Carraro, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello,

I'm Jeneya, your local home loan expert at Aussie Blacktown.

With extensive experience and high qualifications in assisting first home buyers, navigating the loan settlement process, and providing exceptional customer service, I am here to make your home loan journey as smooth as possible.

Why Choose Me?

• Expert Guidance: From first home buyer grants to refinancing and optimizing investment opportunities, I simplify the complex home loan processes.

• Experience: Years of experience in the mortgage industry, ensuring a thorough understanding of the market and tailored solutions for your needs.

• Customer Service: Highly praised for my dedication to customer satisfaction and seamless loan settlement processes.

• Comprehensive Support: Whether you're purchasing your first home, refinancing, or investing in property, I provide personalized advice and support at every stage.

• Community Focus: As a local expert, I understand the unique needs of the Blacktown community and am committed to helping my clients achieve their property goals.

Need a broker to hold your hand throughout the process? Contact me today!

I look forward to helping you achieve your home buying and financial goals.

Let's make your dream home a reality!

Mobile: 0404922122

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aussieblacktown/

Google: https://www.google.com.au/search?q=aussie blacktown

LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/in/jeneya-carraro-jp-358625123

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Blacktown 2148
  • Blacktown Westpoint 2148

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61404922122

Email: jeneya.carraro@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61404922122

Email: jeneya.carraro@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

Jeneya and Nobeel were very helpful on getting us a right home loan and were also proactive to find another alternative for refinancing at the right time. Very professional through the process.

Gaurab P

The team at Aussie Blacktown were beyond helpful. Jeneya and Nobeel were available to answer any of our questions on email and phone any day of the week, especially when it came to the final hours of cooling off and settlement. Having everything explained to us clearly at every stage of the process, from searching for a house to making a purchase, made buying our first home much easier and a lot less stressful! Would definitely recommend their services. Thanks for your help Aussie!

Ashley D

Exceptional service. Thank you for the peace of mind!! Great work Jeneya!!

Tapindra Thapa

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