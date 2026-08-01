Jeneya Carraro

About me
I specialise in
- Accident Insurance
- Bridging Loans
- Car Insurance
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Deposit Bonds
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Personal Loans
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
- Travel Loans
- Wedding Loans
Areas I service
- Blacktown 2148
- Blacktown Westpoint 2148
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Jeneya and Nobeel were very helpful on getting us a right home loan and were also proactive to find another alternative for refinancing at the right time. Very professional through the process.
Gaurab P
The team at Aussie Blacktown were beyond helpful. Jeneya and Nobeel were available to answer any of our questions on email and phone any day of the week, especially when it came to the final hours of cooling off and settlement. Having everything explained to us clearly at every stage of the process, from searching for a house to making a purchase, made buying our first home much easier and a lot less stressful! Would definitely recommend their services. Thanks for your help Aussie!
Ashley D
Exceptional service. Thank you for the peace of mind!! Great work Jeneya!!
Tapindra Thapa