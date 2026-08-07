Jennifer Crosbie

Thanking you for taking the time to read my profile. I have been a Senior Mortgage Broker with Aussie since 2014. I hold a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management and accredited to write loans for over 25 lenders.

Whilst being a Broker with Aussie I have achieved awards for applications to settlements which gives my clients assurance they are in good hands when trying to achieve approval. I became a Mortgage Broker because I enjoy helping people and giving great customer service. I listen to what my clients want and with my experience knowing the niches of all the lenders I can ensure you have the right product and lender that suits your requirements.

If you are not ready to obtain a home loan now, I am happy to set up a strategy and help you achieve your goals in the future.

Having myself as your mortgage broker, I will be able to assist you in finding a good product and interest rate that could potentially save you thousands over the term of your loan. I will not only help you with approval for your home loan but also help maintain your loan for many years to come . My service is no cost to you.

Frequently I receive feedback from my clients that I am friendly, know my products and they will definitely use my services in the future. If you are looking for someone that you can trust that will make your home loan requirements easy and an enjoyable process, please don't hesitate to call me on 0424 305 133 to arrange an appointment or follow the links above. Hope to hear from you soon.

Mobile: 0424305133

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Aussie.jennifercrosbie/