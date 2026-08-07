Jennifer Crosbie

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Jennifer Crosbie, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thanking you for taking the time to read my profile. I have been a Senior Mortgage Broker with Aussie since 2014. I hold a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management and accredited to write loans for over 25 lenders.

Whilst being a Broker with Aussie I have achieved awards for applications to settlements which gives my clients assurance they are in good hands when trying to achieve approval. I became a Mortgage Broker because I enjoy helping people and giving great customer service. I listen to what my clients want and with my experience knowing the niches of all the lenders I can ensure you have the right product and lender that suits your requirements.

If you are not ready to obtain a home loan now, I am happy to set up a strategy and help you achieve your goals in the future.

Having myself as your mortgage broker, I will be able to assist you in finding a good product and interest rate that could potentially save you thousands over the term of your loan. I will not only help you with approval for your home loan but also help maintain your loan for many years to come . My service is no cost to you.

Frequently I receive feedback from my clients that I am friendly, know my products and they will definitely use my services in the future. If you are looking for someone that you can trust that will make your home loan requirements easy and an enjoyable process, please don't hesitate to call me on 0424 305 133 to arrange an appointment or follow the links above. Hope to hear from you soon.

Mobile: 0424305133

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Aussie.jennifercrosbie/

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Phone: +61424305133

Email: jennifer.crosbie@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61424305133

Email: jennifer.crosbie@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Jen Crosbie is the most genuine, helpful and efficient professional I have ever come across in my life. I'm so grateful for everything she has done for us so far. I would highly recommend Jen and will tell everyone about her.

Geraldine

Jennifer Crosbie has been amazing, explaining everything every step of the way. With any refinance it's important to understand the pro's and con's of the different lender and Jen was very patient and worked through each provider. Always keeping me updated on the progress on my loan, Thanks heaps.

Pricilla

Jennifer was fantastic to deal with, always kept us well informed and nothing was too much trouble, highly recommend Jennifer Crosbie for all your lending needs.

Paul

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