Jennifer Pulford

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Craigieburn

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Jennifer Pulford, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I’m Jenny, Franchisee and Senior Mortgage Broker at Aussie Craigieburn.

With more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, I’ve helped clients from all walks of life achieve their property and business goals through tailored lending solutions and personalised support.

I assist clients with all areas of residential lending, including first home purchases, refinancing, investment lending, upgrading, and construction loans, while also specialising in complex self-employed and commercial lending scenarios.

I understand that not every client fits neatly within standard lending policies, particularly business owners and self-employed applicants. My approach is always solutions-focused, taking the time to understand your circumstances and structure a lending strategy that supports your long-term goals.

Clear communication, honest advice, and strong relationships are at the heart of how I work. I’m passionate about helping clients feel confident and supported throughout every stage of the lending process.

With access to a panel of 25+ lenders, I can help with a broad range of residential, commercial, and business lending solutions, comparing options to find one that suits your needs and objectives.

Whether you're purchasing a home, growing your property portfolio, refinancing, or seeking finance for your business, I'm here to help make the process as straightforward and stress-free as possible.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Craigieburn 3064
  • Greenvale 3059

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61466049296

Email: jenny.pulford@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61466049296

Email: jenny.pulford@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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