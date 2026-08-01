Jenny Stribling

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Jenny Stribling, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a licensed mobile Mortgage Broker with Aussie Home Loans operating out of Perth, Western Australia. I have a Diploma in Mortgage Broking and Financial Services and I also have university degrees in both Law and Social Work, occupations that I have previously worked in. I am an accredited Mortgage Broker with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia which means that I provide a service that is professional, customer focused and relevant to your needs. I want to help people realise their dreams by making their financial journey to a new home, easier and smoother. And I am passionate about assisting my customers to refinance their existing home loans so they can save money on their monthly repayments or they can release equity in their property for their particular personal use. I have access to 20 different lenders, including all the major banks, so I am able to get customers the rightloan at theright rate to suit their particular circumstances. I will then lodge the loan application on their behalf, track it all the way through to settlement and be there for my customer for the life of their loan. I am the human difference!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 3:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 3:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414885156

Email: jenny.stribling@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61414885156

Email: jenny.stribling@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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