Jenny Wang

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Sutherland

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Jenny Wang, Aussie Team Member

About me

The team at Aussie Sutherland are passionate about property and providing exceptional service to our customers. Our goal is to help all of our customers find a suitable home loan, and make the process as stress free and seamless as possible. A large portion of our business is via referrals from our many satisfied customers through years of mortgage broking with Aussie. Whether you are buying your first home, a seasoned property investor or you are refinancing your current loan to get a better deal, it is essential that you get the right solution to suit your needs. One of the key components to our service is working with you to decide which lender and product from Aussie's extensive panel, including all major lenders, is right for you. Together we will work through what your goals are moving forward and our team will communicate with you, the lender, and all other parties involved (such as solicitors and real estate agents), throughout the lending process and beyond to make sure that going forward you are comfortable and the experience has been a special and memorable one. So, drop by our store at Shop 6, 41-47 Eton Street, Sutherland or give us a call on 02 9538 1376 to set up a time for an appointment at a location convenient to you. Best of all, our appointments are no obligation, and at no cost to you! After all, it?s better with an Aussie Broker!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bonnet Bay 2226
  • Como 2226
  • Jannali 2226
  • Oyster Bay 2225
  • Sutherland 2232
  • Caravan Head 2225
  • Como West 2226
  • Royal National Park 2232

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0466 650 515

Email: jenny.wang@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0466 650 515

Email: jenny.wang@aussie.com.au

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