Jeremy Slater

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Unley

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Jeremy Slater, Aussie Team Member

About me

With many lenders and options in the market, how will you know which one's right for you? With hundreds of products available, comparing them all could easily be a full-time job - and who's got the time for that? That's where I can help. As your local Senior Aussie Mortgage Broker with over 15 years’ of experience, I use Aussie's market leading platform technology, to help you rank the options to create a shortlist based on your specific needs and objectives by listening to you.

I’m flexible to facilitate a time and day that suits you, via a means that suits you best – whether on the phone or in person at Aussie Unley.

Call me on 0412 752 219 or click "Book Appointment" to arrange an obligation-free consultation.

Let's talk

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Clarence Gardens 5039
  • Hyde Park 5061
  • Malvern 5061
  • Unley Park 5061
  • Fullarton 5063
  • Goodwood 5034
  • Hawthorn 5062
  • Kings Park 5034

Let's talk

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Monday: By Appointment

Tuesday: By Appointment

Wednesday: By Appointment

Thursday: By Appointment

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61412752219

Email: jeremy.slater@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61412752219

Email: jeremy.slater@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.