Jignesh Kantariya

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Jignesh Kantariya, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello, my name is Jignesh Kantariya and I'm a Senior Mortgage Broker with Aussie. I am a fully accredited Mortgage Broker with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). It is my job to help you find the loan that suits your needs and make the whole process as easy as possible, while working with you in a professional and ethical manner. There is no need for you to visit the banks and other lenders. I can bring their products to you. You will have the opportunity to compare hundreds of loans from Aussie's panel of over 20 lenders and I can do this for you. Please do not hesitate to call me at anytime to arrange an appointment and to personally go through your requirements in greater details. We can meet at the Aussie Parramatta office or I can come and meet you at a place and time convenient to you. I can be contacted directly on 0430 582 224 or by email on  Jignesh.Kantariya@aussie.com.au   Why choose me?  My main goal is to exceed customer expectations by providing a professional, personalised, friendly and efficient service always adapting to suit each individual client's needs. I see this as an integral part of my business as I aim to build my business on referrals and I take pride in building long term relationships with my clients. So whether you're looking for a great rate or the most flexible home loan or just want to gain a better understanding of the home loan process and the current home loan market, I can help you. So get in touch today if you need help finding a suitable home loan. I'll compare the various loans offered by our panel of lenders to find the home loan that'll help you achieve your property buying goals. Additionlly, there is NO COST to you for an appointment with me. As you know, word of mouth is very important for my business and I love to help my customers achieve their home loan goals. If you have been happy with my service, I'd love to hear from you. Like me on Facebook and leave me a review. I'd really appreciate it.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Phone: +61430582224

Email: jignesh.kantariya@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61430582224

Email: jignesh.kantariya@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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