Jim Sharif

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Jim Sharif, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thank you for taking the time to read my personal profile. I have worked as an Aussie Mortgage Advisor since 2002 and with hundreds of home loans from different lenders; I will help you find the loan that is right for you. As the Principal of Aussie Dee Why, customer satisfaction and referrals are a high priority. To provide even greater service for my valued clients, I became a Justice of the Peace, enabling me to witness those documents that are sometimes painful to get witnessed otherwise. Should you require professional service then please do not hesitate to call me on 0414 34 64 34, any time, day or night. My appointment to you is completely obligation free.The best way you can benefit from my knowledge is for us to get together so I can help you compare hundreds of loans from the major banks and other lenders. It's never too late to see how much you can save in interest and time from your home loan. Keep your lender honest. Call me for a loan comparison today. Follow Jim Sharif on Facebook

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

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Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414346434

Email: jim.sharif@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61414346434

Email: jim.sharif@aussie.com.au

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