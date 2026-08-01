Jim Stewart

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Jim Stewart, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thank you for taking the time to see what I can do for you. I am a person you can trust & rely on when it comes to your property related financial needs. With a broking history of almost 20 years, and an accounting background before that, I feel very confident in dealing with any scenario you may have. I'm a fullyqualified Mortgage Broker with a Diploma in Finance/Mortgage Broking. I'm accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). Right now, you're probably feeling both excited and, maybe, a bit overwhelmed about buying your property. There's a lot to think about and  do. That's why it's important to have a Broker who understands what you're trying to achieve and who know's how to get you there. My approach is simple - if you're not happy, I'm not happy. I'm available 7 days per week & will see you at a time and place convenient to you. I will try to leave no stone unturned to provide you with the outcome you are looking for and will attend to your matters promptly. Get in touch with me today on 0402465666 or email me  jim.stewart@aussie.com.au  so we can discuss your property aspirations and devise an action plan to get you there.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61402465666

Email: jim.stewart@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61402465666

Email: jim.stewart@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.