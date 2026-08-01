Jo Goldsborough

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Bellarine

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Jo Goldsborough, Aussie Team Member

About me

Locally owned and operated. Jo has a passion for customer service and strives to exceed her client's expectations at every interaction. There are many home loan options available and not enough hours in the day to compare them all. Let me do the shopping around for you! My services will also be of no cost to you. I am paid a commission from the lenders when your loan is settled. Whether you are buying your first home, refinancing, upgrading, consolidating your debts, or building your property investment portfolio. I can compare hundreds of loans from our panel of more than 25 lenders, including the big banks, to get you a competitive rate and more importantly a solution that's tailored to meet your specific needs. Feel free to give me a call at any time to discuss your home loan aspirations and book an obligation-free appointment to see how I can assist you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 3:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Barwon Heads 3227
  • Bellarine 3223
  • Bellarine 3221
  • Clifton Springs 3222
  • Connewarre 3227
  • Curlewis 3222
  • Drysdale 3222
  • Indented Head 3223

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 3:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61428015599

Email: jo.goldsborough@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61428015599

Email: jo.goldsborough@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

We had the most wonderful experience dealing with Jo at the Ocean Grove Branch. She was absolutely incredible and made the whole process so smooth and easy. So kind and supportive, but also very knowledgeable and professional. Jo was exactly what we needed when purchasing our first home, and I hope all of our experiences after this will be this easy and smooth sailing. Have already recommended Jo to quite a few people!

Alyssa B

Jo & the team at Aussie were amazing to deal with, very efficient & friendly. They worked quickly to get the result we wanted. We were very happy with all aspects of the process. Thankyou to all involved.

Michael D

I recently had the pleasure of working with Jo to purchase my first home, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her guidance and support throughout the entire process. Jo was always very responsive and happy to assist in any way she could. I truly felt that Jo had my best interests at heart and would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a friendly and knowledgeable broker.

Kaniesha L

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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