Jo Goldsborough

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Barwon Heads 3227
- Bellarine 3223
- Bellarine 3221
- Clifton Springs 3222
- Connewarre 3227
- Curlewis 3222
- Drysdale 3222
- Indented Head 3223
Monday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
We had the most wonderful experience dealing with Jo at the Ocean Grove Branch. She was absolutely incredible and made the whole process so smooth and easy. So kind and supportive, but also very knowledgeable and professional. Jo was exactly what we needed when purchasing our first home, and I hope all of our experiences after this will be this easy and smooth sailing. Have already recommended Jo to quite a few people!
Alyssa B
Jo & the team at Aussie were amazing to deal with, very efficient & friendly. They worked quickly to get the result we wanted. We were very happy with all aspects of the process. Thankyou to all involved.
Michael D
I recently had the pleasure of working with Jo to purchase my first home, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her guidance and support throughout the entire process. Jo was always very responsive and happy to assist in any way she could. I truly felt that Jo had my best interests at heart and would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a friendly and knowledgeable broker.
Kaniesha L