Jody Vassallo

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Mackay

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Jody Vassallo, Aussie Team Member

About me

I’m a Mortgage Broker and Franchise Manager with Aussie Home Loans in Mackay, with over 20 years of experience in the financial industry. I’m passionate about helping local families and individuals achieve their home ownership goals.

I pride myself on making the home loan process as simple and stress-free as possible. I take the time to understand each client’s situation and work to find lending solutions that suit their needs — whether they’re buying their first home, refinancing, or investing.

Being part of the Mackay community means a lot to me, and I’m proud to help people take the next step toward their financial future with confidence. 🏡

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bakers Creek 4740
  • Beaconsfield 4740
  • Bucasia 4750
  • East Mackay 4740
  • Glenella 4740
  • Mackay 4740
  • Mackay Harbour 4740
  • North Mackay 4740

Let's talk

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Monday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61439799850

Email: jody.vassallo@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61439799850

Email: jody.vassallo@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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