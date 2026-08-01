Joe Killian

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Southport

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Joe Killian, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, My name is Joe Killian and as an experienced Mortgage Broker for Aussie for the last 13 years I offer obligation free, professional home loan service in my Aussie retail store in Southport orin the convenience of your home. With hundreds of products from the major banks and other lenders in our range, including Aussie, I can find a loan that's right for you. Let me help youfind your next home loan to suit your individual needs or simply provide a home loan health check to see if your current loan is still competitive. Our services: First Home Buyer Investment Refinance Asset Finance Commercial Lending Home and Contents Insurance Best of all, an appointment with me is at no cost to you! Visit me at Aussie Southport located at 89 Scarborough Street, Southport, or contact me via phone or emailtodiscuss how I can help you achieve your property goals. It's better with an Aussie Broker.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Southport 4215
  • Southport Park 4215
  • Australia Fair 4215

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 2:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: Closed

Friday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61433193635

Email: joe.killian@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61433193635

Email: joe.killian@aussie.com.au

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