John Cappai

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Toukley

I want a home loanBook an appointment
John Cappai, Aussie Team Member

About me

You may be finding choosing the right home loan complex, confusing and stressful. And even if you're doing it for the second or third time, it often doesn't seem to get any easier. Sound familiar? Luckily, a mortgage broker like me can help! I can arm you with knowledge of the different mortgage options available to you so you have the confidence to purchase your dream home or investment property. Think of me as your guide helping you through the home loan requirements so you feel confident, comfortable and as stress free as possible. If you need help finding a suitable home loan. I'll compare the loans offered by our panel of lenders to find you the home loan that'll help you achieve your property buying goals. Financial Services and Mortgage Ready to chat now or not sure, either way I'd be happy to talk to you about your needs. You can get in touch by visiting me at Aussie Toukley store or contact me to book a free appointment.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Gorokan 2263
  • Hamlyn Terrace 2259
  • Kanwal 2259
  • Lake Haven 2263
  • Noraville 2263
  • Toukley 2263
  • Woongarrah 2259

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 6:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 10:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: Closed

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61412513451

Email: john.cappai@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61412513451

Email: john.cappai@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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