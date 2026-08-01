About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Narwee 2209
- Peakhurst 2210
- Peakhurst Heights 2210
- Riverwood 2210
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
With unparalleled knowledge of lender intricacies, John has been able to service my portfolio with relative easy. His assistance with my father?s interstate purchase which had time pressures, has cemented John as a key resource for me moving forward. John has had the pleasure of working with a difficult property manager under my employ that has now been moved on, and his professional attitude in this instance was commendable. I have recommended and will continue to recommend John to my friends and family. John has recently moved office and as a pleased customer I am happy to follow him to another suburb and office location.
Lee Marshall
I have been dealing with John Christodoulou for over 10 years and always found John to be very professional, knowledgeable and a pleasure to deal with. I highly recommend John and Aussie Home Loans Riverwood to anyone seeking to review or arrange finance.
Nick Kritharas
Firstly; he accommodated me with a home visit after hours to suit my work schedule and I'm very grateful. Secondly, he advised me on loan repayment options for savings. Thirdly he was able to negotiate an excellent interest rate. Very professional and a people person. Thank you John.
Maria Calatzis