John Christodoulou

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Riverwood

I want a home loanBook an appointment
John Christodoulou, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am the principal owner of Aussie Riverwood. I have over 26 years experience in home and business lending. I am an accredited MFAAmember and hold my CertIVFS licence. As the owner of Aussie Riverwood, I am focused on providing my customers with a high quality customer service. My experience in the industry has provided me with the knowledge and ability to ensure that the loan process is stress free for my customers whether they are refinancing or purchasing a property.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Narwee 2209
  • Peakhurst 2210
  • Peakhurst Heights 2210
  • Riverwood 2210

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61407235005

Email: john.christodoulou@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61407235005

Email: john.christodoulou@aussie.com.au

What our customers say

With unparalleled knowledge of lender intricacies, John has been able to service my portfolio with relative easy. His assistance with my father?s interstate purchase which had time pressures, has cemented John as a key resource for me moving forward. John has had the pleasure of working with a difficult property manager under my employ that has now been moved on, and his professional attitude in this instance was commendable. I have recommended and will continue to recommend John to my friends and family. John has recently moved office and as a pleased customer I am happy to follow him to another suburb and office location.

Lee Marshall

I have been dealing with John Christodoulou for over 10 years and always found John to be very professional, knowledgeable and a pleasure to deal with. I highly recommend John and Aussie Home Loans Riverwood to anyone seeking to review or arrange finance.

Nick Kritharas

Firstly; he accommodated me with a home visit after hours to suit my work schedule and I'm very grateful. Secondly, he advised me on loan repayment options for savings. Thirdly he was able to negotiate an excellent interest rate. Very professional and a people person. Thank you John.

Maria Calatzis

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.