John Kelly

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Liverpool

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John Kelly, Aussie Team Member

About me

I’m a Mortgage Broker at Aussie Liverpool, with over 40 years of experience in home, business, and international finance. I’ve proudly been helping clients secure the right home loan since 2002 and believe you deserve the right service and support when making important financial decisions.

As a fully accredited broker with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), and holding a Diploma of Finance and Mortgage Broking Management, I assist with everything from pre-approval to settlement. Whether you're a first home buyer, refinancing, or looking to compare your options, I can guide you through low deposit loans, the First Home Guarantee Scheme, and available government grants. I also work with self-employed clients and explain key loan features like offset and redraw.

Visit me at 2 / 403 Hume Highway, Liverpool NSW 2170, or call 02 9734 9599 or 0412 603 008 for a free consultation. I offer flexible appointments, including after hours and Saturday mornings, to fit your schedule.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Ashcroft 2168
  • Hargrave Park 2170
  • Liverpool 2170
  • Liverpool Westfield 2170
  • Warwick Farm 2170

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: 8:00 AM-12:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61412603008

Email: john.kelly@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61412603008

Email: john.kelly@aussie.com.au

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