Giovanni Manca

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Giovanni Manca, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello. I'm John, you local Aussie broker. Choosing the right home loan can be complex, confusing and stressful. Even if it's your second or third time, it doesn't get any easier. As a mortgage broker I understand how daunting the process can be for families and individuals faced with a maze of lenders and borrowing options. My passion is to guide you through this process so you feel confident, comfortable and as stress free as possible. I do this by treating every application as if it were my own! Why Choose Me? As a fully accredited mortgage broker holding a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking, I can help you with: Buying your first home Refinancing your current home loan to consolidate your debts or to use the equity to purchase an investment portfolio Building your investment portfolio Establishing a savings plan to help reach your future goals Asset protection My goal is to exceed your expectations of service and support and provide you with the best possible solution to meet your needs. I take pride in building long term relationships with my clients as I aim to build my business on referrals. With access to thousands of loans from over 20 lenders, I'm confident I can help you find the right solution. I can meet you at a time and place that suits you. So feel free to get in touch with me today to discuss your requirements. To book your free appointment you can call me on 0488 005 011 or email john.manca@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61488005011

Email: john.manca@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61488005011

Email: john.manca@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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