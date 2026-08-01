John McClure

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Prospect

I want a home loanBook an appointment
John McClure, Aussie Team Member

About me

Need help finding the right home loan? You've come to the right person. I take the hassle out of getting the right home loan for you. First, second or third time around I'm here to help. First home buyers, construction loans, investment loans or your next next home - look no further! Free advice, support and guidance, and above all else I'm here to do what's right by you. Friendly and experienced. Contact me today.

﻿Mobile: 0408 927 724

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bowden 5007
  • Brompton 5007
  • Enfield 5085
  • Fitzroy 5082
  • Nailsworth 5083
  • Ovingham 5082
  • Prospect 5082
  • Prospect East 5082

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 0408 927 724

Email: john.mcclure@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: 0408 927 724

Email: john.mcclure@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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