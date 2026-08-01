John O'Kennedy

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Gepps Cross

I want a home loanBook an appointment
John O'Kennedy, Aussie Team Member

About me

With so many home loans out there, how will you know which one's right for you?   With literally thousands of home loans available in the market, comparing them all could easily be a full time job - and who's got the time to do that! That's where I can help. As your local Aussie Mortgage Broker, I can access hundreds of home loans from our panel of lenders. Then using Aussie's exclusive software, I'll help you rank the loans from Australia's Major Banks & Leading lenders to create a shortlist based on your lending needs.   What's more my appointment won't cost you a thing.   I am fully accredited by the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), and hold a Diploma in Finance & Mortgage Broking Management and hold an Australian Credit Licence - so you know you're in safe hands.   I operate from a branch in Gepps Cross but am available day or night from Monday to Friday. Phone me on 0433 828 334 or email me now at  john.okennedy@aussie.com.au .   I am looking forward to speak to you soon! John O'Kennedy

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • THE LEVELS 5095
  • Ingle Farm 5098
  • Pooraka 5095
  • Parafield 5106
  • Green Fields 5107
  • Gepps Cross 5094
  • Cavan 5094
  • Para Hills West 5096

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61433828334

Email: john.okennedy@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61433828334

Email: john.okennedy@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.