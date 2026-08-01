John Philipose

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Knox

I want a home loanBook an appointment
John Philipose, Aussie Team Member

About me

I specialist in residential home loans. I hold a Diploma in Finance and Mortgage Broking Management, I am fully accredited with MFAA and I am deeply passionate about the finance and broking industry.  I have over 8 year's experience in the industry and my clients stand by my exceptional customer service. I am highly qualified in both residential and commercial lending.

I am always available for my clients whenever they need me. Navigating and understanding the many offerings provided by the different banks can often be tricky and time consuming, hence I as your broker will be there to assist you from the very first appointment all the way to settlement and beyond. I pride myself in having a professional and friendly approach and being available for my customers whenever they need me. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Wantirna 3152
  • Wantirna South 3152
  • Rowville 3178

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421367763

Email: john.philipose@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61421367763

Email: john.philipose@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.