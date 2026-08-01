John Stamkovski

I want a home loanBook an appointment
John Stamkovski, Aussie Team Member

About me

With more than two decades helping Australians achieve their property dreams, I’ve built my career on simplifying the home loan journey. Buying a home can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance it becomes an exciting and empowering step. That’s where I come in.

At Aussie, I use our unique search tools to compare hundreds of loans across our panel of over 27 lenders. My goal is simple: to help you find, buy, and own your home with confidence.

Find: I’ll work with you to uncover the right loan options that fit your lifestyle and long-term goals.

Buy: I’ll guide you through the application process, making sure you understand every step and feel supported along the way.

Own: My commitment doesn’t stop at settlement, I’ll continue to check in, review your loan, and help ensure you stay on track as life changes.

Over the years, I’ve helped first-home buyers, families upgrading, and investors grow their portfolios. Each journey is unique, and I take pride in building long-term relationships with my clients.

If you’re ready to take the next step, call me today for an obligation-free appointment and let’s explore how I can best assist you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61412777753

Email: john.stamkovski@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61412777753

Email: john.stamkovski@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
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