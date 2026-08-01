John Stanic

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John Stanic, Aussie Team Member

About me

Undertaking a financial commitment as significant as a mortgage can be a scary experience but it certainly doesn't have to be. As a Senior Aussie Broker, I can help take the stress out of your loan so you can enjoy what should be an exciting and rewarding chapter in your life. My main goal is to exceed my customers' expectations by providing a professional, personalised and efficient service throughout your entire journey. I take pride in building long term relationships with my clients. That's what separates me from the rest. From buying your first home or your next investment property, to searching for a better deal to consolidate your debts, I can guide you through the necessary steps to achieve your objective.  Get in touch with me today so we can discuss your aspirations and devise a plan to get you there. Contact me today via- Mobile: 0404 218 819  Email: john.stanic@aussie.com.au

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61404218819

Email: john.stanic@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61404218819

Email: john.stanic@aussie.com.au

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