John Vumbaca

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Brookvale

I want a home loanBook an appointment
John Vumbaca, Aussie Team Member

About me

Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, upgrading, consolidating debt or building your property investment portfolio, the process can often prove to be daunting and time consuming. I know, I worked in real estate for 20 years, which means I can offer extensive experience and knowledge. I will take the time to understand both your long term property goals and your life aspirations. I can even match you with a home loan that gives you the flexibility you need for those important life moments - whether that's starting a family, travelling or going into business for yourself.  An appointment is complimentary. With our unique search tools, I can compare hundreds of loans from our panel of lenders to find a solution that's tailored to your needs. I appreciate that time is precious, so let me handle the loan comparison research, paperwork and follow up behind the scenes, giving you more time to focus on your property. I offer a caring and grounded approach, with an aim of helping you achieve your home ownership goals.  I'm based at Aussie Balgowlah, which is home to the successful Aussie Mortgage Broker and Franchise Principal, Serge Scekic, who has been in the Top 100 Brokers nationally for 9 years running.  Aussie Balgowlah provides:  Home Loans (First Home Buyers, Repeat Home Buyers, Investors, Upgrades, Extensions) Refinances  Land Loans & Construction Loans     Asset Finance  Insurance Ready to chat now or not sure, either way I'm happy to talk to you about your needs. Please feel free to call me directly to discuss your needs. I'm available 7 days a week and can meet you in your home or workplace, in my office, or at a time and place to suit you. I look forward to meeting and helping you reach your financial dreams!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Allambie Heights 2100
  • Brookvale 2100
  • North Manly 2100
  • Warringah Mall 2100
  • Freshwater 2096
  • Allambie 2100
  • Harbord West 2096
  • Wingala 2099

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:45PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61418639717

Email: john.vumbaca@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61418639717

Email: john.vumbaca@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Fantastic! John Vumbaca is simply the best broker! Awesome guy who actually went out of his way for me to get documents submitted in time for my application. Absolutely great service! I strongly recommend him at Aussie Home Loans Warringah Mall Brookvale.

Roberto M.

Wish I could give more stars!! John got us through a really complicated mortgage process completely successfully, he was always there for us to talk through every single detail, he always had the answers for all our questions - basically our experience could not have been better in any way. John worked really hard to get us a fantastic outcome with our new house and we are genuinely very grateful to him for all his help. Would recommend hands down to anyone - we couldn't have done this without him. Best broker ever! Thanks John!

Lizzie M.

Can't thank John enough for guiding me through my refinancing process and helping me secure my second investment property! He was patient, and gave honest and practical advice at all times! Looking forward to working with John Vumbaca again for my next investment property! :-) Highly recommend!

Shubhangi S.

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ING
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