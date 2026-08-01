Hello. I'm Johnnie Singh. I've been an Aussie mortgage broker for many years and I have helped 100's of first home buyers and property investors buy their dream home. And when you add the refinance loans I've worked on, it all adds up to a lot of home loan experience. So rest assured, you'll be in experienced hands. I can help you too. My role as your Aussie broker is to find you the best possible home loan, tailored specifically to your needs. If you're ready to move now or just need some guidance on how to get started, get in touch with me. With access to Aussie's large panel of banks and lenders and with hundreds of home loans to choose from, I'm confident our home loan matching software will be able to find you a suitable loan. Right now, you're probably feeling both excited and also a bit overwhelmed about buying your property. There's a lot to think about and do so that's why it's important that you have a mortgage broker who understands what you're trying to achieve and helps you get there. Why choose me? I'm a fully qualified mortgage broker with a Diploma of Mortgage & Finance I'm accredited with the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) I have a long list of satisfied clients - see some of my recent testimonials below I have many years' experience helping first home buyers, property investors and refinancers with their mortgage needs So whether you're buying your first home, upgrading to your next home or need to refinance your mortgage, I can guide you through the necessary steps to help you achieve your home buying goals. I'd be delighted and honoured to be your mortgage broker. And don't forget, your appointment with me is free! Get in touch today by phone 0455 888 881or by email: Johnnie.Singh@aussie.com.au so we can discuss your property ownership aspirations and devise an action plan to get you there. What my customers are saying about my service: As you know, word of mouth is very important for our business and we love to help our customers achieve their home loan goals. If you have been happy with my service, I'd love to hear from you. Yellow Pages True Local Start Local Social media Follow me on Facebook Customer Testimonials: "Johnnie was always available to help us out with the process of buying our first home. We really appreciated his flexibility in coming to us all the time whenever it was required and answering calls and dealing with our many questions and little panics along the way. Thanks for everything Johnnie (including the wine!), recommend to anyone looking for an attentive and knowledgeable broker" Nicole Bales. "John is a true professional who provided end to end service for our home loan. He guided us every step of the way with patience and accuracy you don't expect to get from anyone these days. He was always available (even on weekends) for a chat over the phone and even in person most of the times. He clearly understood our needs and made sure everything went according to the plan. After having used his services twice now he is well and truly our 'family broker' now! Thanks John!!!" Arne Booysen. "Words can't explain what Johnnie has done for me and my partner. He got our dream home by getting us the best mortgage loan. With banks and paper work is a headache, but Johnnie helps you take care of it all. He got our loan on time for us. I recommend Johnnie and his services 100%. If you don't know where to start when you want a loan just give Johnnie a call. He is a great guy too!" Rebecca Murr.