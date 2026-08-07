Jonathon Miegel

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Basin Pocket 4305
- Booval 4304
- Brassall 4305
- Brassall Heights 4305
- Coalfalls 4305
- East Ipswich 4305
- Eastern Heights 4305
- Ipswich 4305
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-2:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-2:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-3:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-8:00 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
We have been dealing with Jon Miegel and his team from the Aussie Home Loans branch in Ipswich for more than 5years now. We recently purchased a property and Jon helped us organise a construction loan which we have just settled. Jon, Megan, and Ashleigh were fantastic during this process. They have been very helpful and have done all the hard yards for us. This time around the application and approval process was very tedious and complex. But the team at Aussie were able to guide us through the process and get a good outcome. Thank you, Jon, Megan, Ashleigh, and the rest of the Aussie Ipswich team for your efforts and the ongoing support. We really appreciate it.
Gladstone B.
highly recommend Jon Miegel!! He has been really helpful, understanding and patient throughout our process. As a first home buyer he has made this entire process simple to understand. Cannot thank Jon enough!!!
Jeremy P
Jon and the team at Aussie were fantastic. Took the headache out of securing finance for complicated people like me and my situation. Really appreciate their priority on relationship, their desire to hear and respond to our needs and to get things done! Highly recommend Aussie Ipswich.
Liam G.