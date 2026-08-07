About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Lane Cove 2066
- Lane Cove West 2066
- Linley Point 2066
- Longueville 2066
- Riverview 2066
- Lane Cove North 2066
- Lane Cove National Park 2067
Monday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM
Saturday: 9:15 AM-5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Fantastic Service Aussie Home Loans Bondi Junction provides a fantastic service. I was messed around terribly by another bank and left with 2 weeks to organise a home loan. Jon Somers gave great advice, navigated me through the process, and expedited a high value loan application and approval under very tight time circumstances. I would highly recommend Jon and his team to anyone seeking a home loan.
Michael Simpson
Jon was wonderful from start to finish. As nervous new home buyers, we were unaware of what needed to be done and Jon walked us through every step and addressed all of our concerns. We were happy that he was able to secure a low interest rate and terms for us that none of the big banks could match. I would highly recommend Jon and his team here at Aussie Bondi Junction for all your mortgage needs. We will certainly be in touch again when it is time for us to think about an investment property within the year. Thank you again Jon!
Hsing Tang
This is the second time that Jon Somers from Aussie Bondi Junction has assisted us with a home loan. We are so impressed with his professionalism, and have no hesitation in recommending Jon to others, which we have done many times. Thanks again Jon. DP & CTP
Daisy P