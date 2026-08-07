Jonathan Marshall

About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Brookside Centre 4053
- Enoggera 4051
- Everton Park 4053
- Gaythorne 4051
- Mitchelton 4053
- Stafford 4053
- Grovely 4054
- Oxford Park 4053
Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Jonathan has helped us purchase 3 homes, each time his service has been incredible and we have always felt very grateful for his personable nature and professional and honest advice. Our last home purchase went pear shaped when the contract on our old home fell over, leaving us with an offer on a new home that we had fallen in love with but unable to go unconditional due to our purchasers. Jonathan talked us through all of our options and helped us get through the most stressful time!! We will never purchase property with anyone else, Jonathan is THE BEST!!
Nikki & Justin F
Jonathan's now helped us twice with our home loan. The first time he saved us 0.4% on our existing loan (and that was a staff loan from my employer, a major bank!). The second time he arranged an increase so we can renovate our home in time for the arrival of our third child. If it wasn't for Jonathan, we'd be sharing one bathroom with three kids and our baby would be sleeping on the verandah! He saved the day - thanks Jonathan!!!
John L
Being a first home buyer, we pretty much knew nothing about purchasing a house. Jono was super flexible, met us near work and near our flat to go over everything. He was upfront about everything and had our interests at heart, not his own. He and his staff were more reliable than the bank and our conveyance lawyer combined and ironed out a few issues which arose from them. If Jono could do the banking and the conveyancing as well, our whole process would of been without fault
Jenna C