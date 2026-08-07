Jonathan Marshall

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Everton Park

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Jonathan Marshall, Aussie Team Member

About me

Choosing a home loan should not be a lucky dip, you need an expert who can save you time and money. That's where I can help!  My service provide you with over 14 years of experience as an Aussie Mortgage Broker and I will make sure that you choose the right home loan that's tailored for your needs and lifestyle. With my experience, and passion for service, along with Aussie's leading technology, you'll be amazed at how seamless and worry free, seeking a home loan can be.   So, if you are looking to buy your first home, expand your property portfolio or refinance your existing loan, call me to book a free appointment. I look forward to listening to your dreams and future plans, and working alongside you to achieve these goals. 

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Brookside Centre 4053
  • Enoggera 4051
  • Everton Park 4053
  • Gaythorne 4051
  • Mitchelton 4053
  • Stafford 4053
  • Grovely 4054
  • Oxford Park 4053

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61422398554

Email: jonathan.marshall@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61422398554

Email: jonathan.marshall@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Jonathan has helped us purchase 3 homes, each time his service has been incredible and we have always felt very grateful for his personable nature and professional and honest advice. Our last home purchase went pear shaped when the contract on our old home fell over, leaving us with an offer on a new home that we had fallen in love with but unable to go unconditional due to our purchasers. Jonathan talked us through all of our options and helped us get through the most stressful time!! We will never purchase property with anyone else, Jonathan is THE BEST!!

Nikki & Justin F

Jonathan's now helped us twice with our home loan. The first time he saved us 0.4% on our existing loan (and that was a staff loan from my employer, a major bank!). The second time he arranged an increase so we can renovate our home in time for the arrival of our third child. If it wasn't for Jonathan, we'd be sharing one bathroom with three kids and our baby would be sleeping on the verandah! He saved the day - thanks Jonathan!!!

John L

Being a first home buyer, we pretty much knew nothing about purchasing a house. Jono was super flexible, met us near work and near our flat to go over everything. He was upfront about everything and had our interests at heart, not his own. He and his staff were more reliable than the bank and our conveyance lawyer combined and ironed out a few issues which arose from them. If Jono could do the banking and the conveyancing as well, our whole process would of been without fault

Jenna C

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.