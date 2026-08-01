Jordan Hagicostas

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Prospect

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Jordan Hagicostas, Aussie Team Member

About me

I’m your friendly face at Aussie Prospect. If you are a first home buyer, refinancer, property investor, or upgrader, let’s chat.

Purchasing a home or investment is an exciting time in your life and should be an enjoyable process, however it can often be stressful due to the amount of lenders and products available and not enough time to compare them all. With a deep understanding of bank policies and access to a variety of lenders and product options, I can offer you a stress-free journey throughout the home loan process so you can save your time and energy for celebrating the settlement of your new home!

Contact me on 0493 776 215 or jordan.hagicostas@aussie.com.au to arrange an obligation free chat to discuss your mortgage broking needs.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:00AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Blair Athol 5084
  • Bowden 5007
  • Brompton 5007
  • Enfield 5085
  • Fitzroy 5082
  • Nailsworth 5083
  • North Adelaide 5006
  • Northfield 5085

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 10 August, 1:00AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: 0493 776 215

Email: jordan.hagicostas@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0493 776 215

Email: jordan.hagicostas@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.