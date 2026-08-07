Joseph Jong

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Joseph Jong, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am a Senior Broker at Aussie with over 20yrs experience. I am recognised as a leading broker by our mortgage industry associations having appeared as a NSW Finalist in the MFAA Excellence Awards and The Advisor Better Business Awards.

I am incredibly passionate about property and believe all hard-working Australians should have the opportunity to buy their own home. Whether you are a first home buyer, looking to upgrade to a larger home, or perhaps starting to build a property investment portfolio – I can help navigate the complexities of arranging finance to achieve your goals.

If you are looking for a better deal on an existing home loan, we have access to a panel of over 25 lenders and can find a more competitive solution to save you money. I can help make the refinance process smooth and hassle free.

As a customer, you can expect an exceptional level of service, support and communication. Please follow my links for more reviews and customer testimonials.

I look forward to partnering with you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417274432

Email: joseph.jong@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61417274432

Email: joseph.jong@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

We recently got a home loan with Joseph’s help. Joseph was highly recommended to us by family and was a pleasure to deal with. Joseph advocated for us and explained everything thoroughly as first home buyers. Would recommended Joseph!

Caitlin G.

I've used Joseph for the last 3 mortgages over the years as well as a refinancing. Working with Joseph was effortless. He went above and beyond to ensure the process went as smooth as possible. Stress free and communication was 10/10. Highly recommend.

Louise S.

We would ask many questions, make changes to our loans and Joseph was always quick to respond and process our requests. We would highly recommend Joseph to our family and friends for new home loans or refinancing.

Kevin C.

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.