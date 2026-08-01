Joseph Pham

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Woden

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Joseph Pham, Aussie Team Member

About me

Thanks for visiting my Aussie web page I joined Aussie in 2002 and have seen the business grow to become one of the largest mortgage brokering businesses in the country. My experience has led to valuable industry knowledge and insight of the mortgage market and finance sector. I graduated from the ANU with a Bachelor of Commerce and hold a Diploma of Finance & Mortgage Brokering Management so you can be assured I am well qualified to be your mortgage broker. As a member of the Mortgage and Finance Association of Australia (MFAA) I maintain high standards. Personally I have acquired a portfolio of properties and have first-hand experience of the process involved with the purchase of a property. I have also been through the construction of a house and have extensive knowledge abofut the building process. In recent times I have learnt much about Self Managed Super Funds (SMSFs) and the financing options after starting my own SMSF. I use my own experience to develop a greater understanding of the processes involved.  This allows me to provide a much better customer experience and guide my clients through the complexities of each situation. As an experienced Aussie Broker I can help you throughout the whole process. You will know that you are being guided by someone who has been through this many times in my own situation and more importantly in assisting my clients over many years. My business depends on my performance and your satisfaction is a huge priority for me. Without the referrals from my previous clients I would not have been able to make this a successful career.  Please contact me directly if you would like to look at your options.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Deakin 2600
  • Deakin West 2600
  • Yarralumla 2600
  • Hughes 2605
  • Phillip 2606
  • Chifley 2606
  • Woden 2606
  • Isaacs 2607

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:15PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61414543700

Email: joseph.pham@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61414543700

Email: joseph.pham@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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