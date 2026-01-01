Joshua Lyddy

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Joshua Lyddy, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I’m Josh. With over 15 years of experience in the finance industry across Sydney and Melbourne — and proudly with Aussie since 2018 — I’ve had the privilege of helping a wide range of clients navigate the property journey, from first home buyers taking their exciting first step to seasoned investors growing their portfolios.

Buying a home is one of life’s biggest decisions, and I understand how important it is to have the right guidance. That’s why I take the time to understand your goals, answer your questions, and provide clear, ongoing support — making the process as simple and stress-free as possible.

My background in various financial institutions has given me a broad understanding of lending, enabling me to find solutions for all kinds of situations — even the tricky ones. I’m committed not only to helping you secure the right loan with fair rates and a smooth application process, but also to providing long-term support through regular reviews to ensure your loan continues to meet your needs.

Outside of work, weekends are about spending time with my family — they’re my greatest inspiration and a constant reminder of why helping others secure their future means so much to me.

Whether you’re ready to purchase, refinance, or expand your investment portfolio, I’d be glad to help you take the next step with confidence.

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I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61416198723

Email: josh.lyddy@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61416198723

Email: josh.lyddy@aussie.com.au

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