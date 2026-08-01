Jovin Singh is your local Aussie Home Loan Mortgage Broker at Aussie Home Loans Craigieburn.

He can assist with your first home or investment in our local area Craigieburn and Greenvale, upgrading your home in to surrounding areas such as Mickleham, Donnybrook, Kalkallo, Beveridge etc, consolidating your debts in Craigieburn/Greenvale, or simply refinancing to get a better rate.

Jovin Singh has a wealth of experience in establishing home loans for both PAYG & self-employed home loan customers. Jovin has a passion for assisting people with their home loan needs and property investment goals, ensuring they are looked after with their personal financial needs taken into account.

He has developed a real obsession for solving problems and assisting people to purchase property whether it be a first home or their tenth, investing through property, or simply finding a favourable home loan interest rate for them on their current home loan.

As a fully accredited Mortgage Broker with the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA), Jovin Singh will work with you in a professional and ethical manner to help you to achieve your property investment goals.

What can Jovin Singh do for you and your home loan? A home loan appointment with Jovin is at no cost to you, and Jovin can save you time and the inconvenience of going from bank to bank.

He can compare thousands of home loan products from over 20 leading lenders’ including the big banks, to find the home loan deal that suits your situation, whether you are purchasing your first home, your next, looking to refinance, or purchasing an investment property in any of these postcodes 3064 or 3059 and others.

Jovin Singh can also arrange commercial, business, car and asset finance, as well as home and contents insurance.

Jovin's job is to navigate you safely through the home loan process. It's important that your home loan application experience is as painless and stress-free as possible while ensuring that you achieve the right loan for your needs.

He will be with you from the beginning of your journey and your point of contact throughout. Our Aussie Home Loans Craigieburn business is built on repeat and referral business, so our customer satisfaction is our highest priority.

Get in touch with Jovin Singh at Aussie Craigieburn regarding your home loan on mobile 0403 216 704 or email at jovin.singh@aussie.com.au

Jovin looks forward to the opportunity of working with you to achieve your first home and property investment goals.