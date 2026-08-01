About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- First Home Buyers
- Land Purchase
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Craigieburn 3064
- Greenvale 3059
Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
I had Jovin Singh as my broker and I can not recommend him highly enough. This is my first time buying an apartment, so I literally had no idea about anything! Jovin guided me through every step and explained everything so clearly and in a way that was very easy to understand. Jovin was always so prompt with replying to emails, even though he must have many many customers, you always feel like you are the priority. I cannot thank him enough, he knows his stuff, is professional, friendly and so so helpful, if I could give more Stars I would. Thank you Jovin for making my long time dream come true and helping me so much every step of the way. I'm truly grateful.
Jillian R.
Highly recommended! I have been dealing with Jovin now for several years and he is one of the best mortgage brokers I have dealt with in my 26 years as a conveyancer.
Andrew C. / James & Co. Conveyancing
I never had to get a home loan before so the whole process was completely new to me, I had Jovin Singh working with me and he went above and beyond every step of the way for me. Always willing to answer any question I had and explain stuff again if I didn't fully understood what it meant. I had a short settlement date as well, so it was quite the challenge but he managed to get me a great deal for my first home. Couldn't thank him enough, cheers buddy.
Rhys