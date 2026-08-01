Judith Kohler

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
I can't speak for the others but Judith was the best. If you want knowledge, expertise, genuine honest service and total commitment to your goal then Judy is the person you need. I owe the simple reality of being in my own home all to Judy and everything she did to get me here saving me from future years of rent. Her comprehensive understanding and grasp on all aspects of finance/contracts and legal matters etc is outstanding. The whole process can is very overwhelming but with Judy by your side every step of the way you know you're in safe reliable hands. Thank you Judy for all you have done for me and the future of my children
Stephanie
Judith found an amazing interest rate for me and really guided me through the whole buying process. This was my first home so I had no idea what I was doing. She provided me with great recommendations for solicitors and building and pest. Judith worked tirelessly and was so available to help me get my purchase over the line. Judith even drove documents into the bank to meet the deadlines in time, she was an absolute legend! I could not have had a better broker and couldn't recommend her highly enough!!!
Laura
She went above and beyond coming to my house one night to help me fill out paperwork when she didn't have to. I was so overwhelmed with the whole process. Judy calmly helped me to understand all the paperwork, answering all my questions nicely. She was always so prompt to answer my calls and emails without me ever feeling like it was annoying her. What I loved most about her service was how empowered I felt through working with Judy. I recommend her to everyone I know.
Merrissa