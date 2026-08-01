Judith Kohler

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Judith Kohler, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, my name is Judith Kohler and I'm an experienced Mortgage Broker working with Aussie. I have a Diploma of Finance and Mortgage Broking Management, and I am a member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia (MFAA). I'm a "sports tragic" with a lifelong love of sport, especially Baseball, Tennis, Rugby League and Aussie Rules. I have raised two beautiful daughters as a sole parent. I have a Graduate Certificate in Business - majoring in Philanthropy & Non Profit Studies, which is a reflection of my long-term involvement and commitment to the Community Sector. As a solution focused individual, I find particular satisfaction in supporting my clients to save money where they can, through reviewing their current situation and maximising their options. I'm a very "service" orientated person, and I work very closely with my clients to achieve their home loan and mortgage goals. My relationships with my clients are very important and I keep in long-term contact to ensure that everything is going well with their loan and they know that they can call on me at any time for assistance. If you would like to discuss your mortgage or property requirements with a friendly, experienced, professional and ethical mortgage Broker, please call me on 0413 409 695 or email on  judith.kohler@aussie.com.au .

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61413409695

Email: judith.kohler@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61413409695

Email: judith.kohler@aussie.com.au

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What our customers say

I can't speak for the others but Judith was the best. If you want knowledge, expertise, genuine honest service and total commitment to your goal then Judy is the person you need. I owe the simple reality of being in my own home all to Judy and everything she did to get me here saving me from future years of rent. Her comprehensive understanding and grasp on all aspects of finance/contracts and legal matters etc is outstanding. The whole process can is very overwhelming but with Judy by your side every step of the way you know you're in safe reliable hands. Thank you Judy for all you have done for me and the future of my children

Stephanie

Judith found an amazing interest rate for me and really guided me through the whole buying process. This was my first home so I had no idea what I was doing. She provided me with great recommendations for solicitors and building and pest. Judith worked tirelessly and was so available to help me get my purchase over the line. Judith even drove documents into the bank to meet the deadlines in time, she was an absolute legend! I could not have had a better broker and couldn't recommend her highly enough!!!

Laura

She went above and beyond coming to my house one night to help me fill out paperwork when she didn't have to. I was so overwhelmed with the whole process. Judy calmly helped me to understand all the paperwork, answering all my questions nicely. She was always so prompt to answer my calls and emails without me ever feeling like it was annoying her. What I loved most about her service was how empowered I felt through working with Judy. I recommend her to everyone I know.

Merrissa

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