Julia Van Der Sluys

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Julia Van Der Sluys, Aussie Team Member

About me

Everyone has a story where the chapters are not yet written. I am someone who wants to help write and inspire these major events in once the dream has been realised. What is your dream? Owning your own piece of Australia? A positive, stress free experience is what you deserve during these challenging times and I am someone who can make this an enjoyable journey. I am an Aussie Mortgage Advisor who genuinely cares about YOU and am committed to making this a positive time during your exciting transition. I am there every step of the way guiding you and making your visions become a true reality. Call me now as I'd love to talk to you about your own truly unique experience.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61424002772

Email: julia.vandersluys@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61424002772

Email: julia.vandersluys@aussie.com.au

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