Julian Tonkin

Licensed Aussie Buyer's Agent

Julian Tonkin, Aussie Team Member

About me

Background: Julian Tonkin is a licensed real estate agent and auctioneer with over 35 years of industry experience. Renowned for his dedication and professionalism, Julian has built a strong reputation for achieving outstanding outcomes for his clients. His approach is defined by clear communication, strategic planning, and a deep understanding of the property market, making him a trusted choice for buyers.

Focus Area: Julian has worked across Melbourne from the outer eastern to inner Easten suburbs. With personal experience in property investment and development he has a keen eye for identifying high quality opportunities for owner-occupiers and investors.

Known for: Beyond technical expertise, Julian is known for his personable nature and ability to guide clients through even the most complex transactions with confidence and ease. His negotiation skills further cements his standing as a highly regarded real estate professional in Melbourne.

Outside of work: Outside of work, Julian enjoys spending time with family and friends, discovering new restaurants, and attending the occasional concert. He also keeps active with walking and cycling along Melbourne's bike paths, which he finds a great way to relax and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

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I specialise in

  • First Home Buyers
  • Property Investment

Monday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-6:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0477 676 196

Email: julian.tonkin@aussiehomes.com.au

Phone: 0477 676 196

Email: julian.tonkin@aussiehomes.com.au