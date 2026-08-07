About me
I specialise in
- Bridging Loans
- Car Loan
- Commercial Loans
- Construction Loans
- Debt Consolidation
- Equity Release
- Family Guarantor Home Loans
- First Home Buyers
- Home and Content Insurance
- Land Purchase
- Landlord Insurance
- Loan Cover Insurance
- Pre-Approvals
- Property Investment
- Refinancing for a better deal
- Refinancing to move home
- Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
Areas I service
- Keinbah 2320
- Pokolbin 2320
- Rothbury 2320
- Aberdare 2325
- Bellbird Heights 2325
- Cessnock 2325
- Cessnock West 2325
- Lovedale 2325
Monday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM
Wednesday: 8:30 AM-6:15 PM
Thursday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM
Friday: 8:30 AM-3:00 PM
Saturday: Closed
Sunday: Closed
What our customers say
Julie Chengo was such a massive help in my and my partner’s dream of becoming home owners. Can’t believe how stress free and easy it was as first home buyers, all because of Julie. She is so easy to talk to and goes above and beyond for you. I can’t recommend Julie and Aussie home loans Cessnock enough !!
Beau W
Julie and her team were an absolute pleasure to deal with during the entire process of purchasing our very own first home. We live remotely from Julie's location and it was a very easy process from start to finish. I would recommend Julie's services to anyone in need of a professional, prompt, friendly and very knowledgeable broker. We can't thank you enough!
Ange T
I have been using Julie and her team for a number of years now for my mortgage needs and refinancing. Julie and her team are fantastic to work with and go above and beyond to guide me through the process of buying and refinancing. Extremely happy with the service of the team and will be back again and again.
Tim M