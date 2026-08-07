Julie Chengo

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Cessnock

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Julie Chengo, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi there! I am the Franchise Principal of Aussie Cessnock. Mortgage Broking for me is a career, not just a job. I have long term experience in the finance industry which tracks back to 1998.

With the support of a committed and dedicated team, together we will work through what your needs and goals are going forward and we will communicate with you, the lender, and any other parties involved (such as conveyancers and real estate agents) throughout the lending process and beyond to make sure that you are comfortable and the experience has been a special and memorable one.

I am passionate about helping people. Being able to tell my customers their finance is approved or that their new interest rate can save them thousands each year is very rewarding.

I love real estate and have a successful property portfolio including residential and commercial properties. I have had a Self-Managed Super Fund since 2001, which puts me in good stead to specialise in this type of lending.

With an outstanding ‘Customer For Life’ program, I partner with you for the life of your loan, and with any future lending requirements you may have. I want to become YOUR Broker. An appointment with me won’t cost you a cent, but it could save you thousands so why not contact me today?

Mobile: 0408 87 00 28 – see some 5-star reviews below - for more reviews, simply Google ‘Aussie Home Loans Cessnock’

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Keinbah 2320
  • Pokolbin 2320
  • Rothbury 2320
  • Aberdare 2325
  • Bellbird Heights 2325
  • Cessnock 2325
  • Cessnock West 2325
  • Lovedale 2325

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:30 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:30 AM-6:15 PM

Thursday: 8:30 AM-4:00 PM

Friday: 8:30 AM-3:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61408870028

Email: julie.chengo@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61408870028

Email: julie.chengo@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Julie Chengo was such a massive help in my and my partner’s dream of becoming home owners. Can’t believe how stress free and easy it was as first home buyers, all because of Julie. She is so easy to talk to and goes above and beyond for you. I can’t recommend Julie and Aussie home loans Cessnock enough !!

Beau W

Julie and her team were an absolute pleasure to deal with during the entire process of purchasing our very own first home. We live remotely from Julie's location and it was a very easy process from start to finish. I would recommend Julie's services to anyone in need of a professional, prompt, friendly and very knowledgeable broker. We can't thank you enough!

Ange T

I have been using Julie and her team for a number of years now for my mortgage needs and refinancing. Julie and her team are fantastic to work with and go above and beyond to guide me through the process of buying and refinancing. Extremely happy with the service of the team and will be back again and again.

Tim M

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