Julie Chengo

Hi there! I am the Franchise Principal of Aussie Cessnock. Mortgage Broking for me is a career, not just a job. I have long term experience in the finance industry which tracks back to 1998.

With the support of a committed and dedicated team, together we will work through what your needs and goals are going forward and we will communicate with you, the lender, and any other parties involved (such as conveyancers and real estate agents) throughout the lending process and beyond to make sure that you are comfortable and the experience has been a special and memorable one.

I am passionate about helping people. Being able to tell my customers their finance is approved or that their new interest rate can save them thousands each year is very rewarding.

I love real estate and have a successful property portfolio including residential and commercial properties. I have had a Self-Managed Super Fund since 2001, which puts me in good stead to specialise in this type of lending.

With an outstanding ‘Customer For Life’ program, I partner with you for the life of your loan, and with any future lending requirements you may have. I want to become YOUR Broker. An appointment with me won’t cost you a cent, but it could save you thousands so why not contact me today?

Mobile: 0408 87 00 28 – see some 5-star reviews below - for more reviews, simply Google ‘Aussie Home Loans Cessnock’