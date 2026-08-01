Justin Chandler

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Busselton

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Justin Chandler, Aussie Team Member

About me

I can make your home loan work for you. With over 10 years’ experience as a Financial Planner and now a Mortgage Broker and Franchisee, I can not only get you the best possible home loan, I will also help you build wealth without having to give up life’s pleasures. I will show you tips and tricks to pay down your loan quicker, build your property portfolio or get you into your first home.

I am passionate about mortgage strategies that make a difference to your financial position in the short and long term. My experience as a Financial Planner ensures that you are getting the best mortgage advice, not just the best loan. I will continue to work behind the scenes long after settlement providing you with ongoing advice assuring you are in the best position year after year.

I love working with first home buyers aiming to get into the property market and assisting them right through to buying their second and third properties. I will be your broker for life, working alongside you to strengthen your financial position.

I love living in the beautiful South West and would love to help you get into a new home and enjoy this amazing part of the world too. Contact me on 0438 944 820 or email justin.chandler@aussie.com.au to talk all things home loans.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 17 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Areas I service

  • Abba River 6280
  • Abbey 6280
  • Acton Park 6280
  • Ambergate 6280
  • Boallia 6280
  • Bovell 6280
  • Broadwater 6280
  • Busselton 6280

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Mon, 17 August, 1:15AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61438 944 820

Email: justin.chandler@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61438 944 820

Email: justin.chandler@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
Compare more lenders

**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.