Justin Edwards

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Justin Edwards, Aussie Team Member

About me

I have been with Aussie since 2009 and take great pride in helping people from all walks of life in their home loan journey. With the use of Aussie's exclusive technology, I can search through thousands of loan options from the many different banks and lenders in a matter of minutes. I'll assist in getting the home loan that is suitable for you . I am based in South Australia and am available for appointments at your house or in my city office, which ever you prefer. I specialise in all aspects of lending, so whether it is a new property purchase, refinance, debt consolidation or insurance, I will be able to help you. An appointment with me is free. Please feel free to contact me to book an appointment or even if you just need some quick answers.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Wed, 12 August, 2:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61424533546

Email: justin.edwards@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61424533546

Email: justin.edwards@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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