Karen Burcher

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Karen Burcher, Aussie Team Member

About me

Call, text or email me directly to discuss your requirements before booking an appointment.

I have been with Aussie for 17 years and love helping my clients with all their lending needs including purchasing and refinancing residential and investment property. I have my Diploma in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking) and I am also a Justice of the Peace.

You can call me at any time to have a chat about your circumstances or to book an obligation-free appointment. I'm very happy to offer guidance and point you in the right direction if you are not quite ready to proceed with a loan just yet.

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I specialise in

  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home

Let's talk

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Monday: By Appointment

Tuesday: By Appointment

Wednesday: By Appointment

Thursday: By Appointment

Friday: By Appointment

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61414675359

Email: karen.burcher@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61414675359

Email: karen.burcher@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Karen has always been so helpful, professional, and informative. I won't go with anyone else.

Janette

Karen is proactive and will use her initiative to look into our mortgage and any improvements she can negotiate to get us a better deal. We’ve been with Karen for over 10yrs and will never change.

Liam and Katie

Clear Communication and Fast responses. Also, our broker Karen was always very friendly and always answered her phone if I needed to ask a question.

Shane and Kelly

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