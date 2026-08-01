Karen Howard

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Karen Howard, Aussie Team Member

About me

Choosing the right home loan can feel overwhelming, especially with so many banks, lenders, loan products and policy differences to consider. As your personal Mortgage Broker, my role is to make that process clearer, easier and more personalised.

I can compare loan options across a panel of 25+ lenders to help find a loan that suits your needs, goals and financial position. This includes looking beyond the interest rate to consider features, flexibility, fees, lender policy, approval requirements and your longer-term plans.

Every lender has different guidelines, and understanding those differences is an important part of what I do. I take the time to assess your individual circumstances, explain your options in plain language, and guide you through each step of the process so you feel informed and supported.

I can also assist with car loans and asset finance, including consumer and commercial finance options. Whether you are purchasing a vehicle for personal use, upgrading equipment for your business, or need finance as a self-employed applicant, I can help you understand the lending requirements and guide you through the application process.

With 24 years experience as an Aussie Mortgage Broker, my business has always been built strongly on client referrals and long-term relationships.

Customer satisfaction is extremely important to me, and I pride myself on helping my clients achieve their property, finance and business goals with care, clarity and professionalism.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 4:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 4:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61410464342

Email: karen.howard@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61410464342

Email: karen.howard@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

Karen listened to our wants and needs, then went above and beyond to help us find the best options to suit our situation. She understood the urgency of everything and worked around the clock to have our refinance application submitted to the banks within just 1 week. This has genuinely been some of the best service we have ever received. Karen was also our broker 10 years ago, and is the exact reason we chose Aussie again. From start to finish, Karen has been thorough, professional, supportive, and absolutely AMAZING to deal with. We honestly couldn’t recommend her highly enough and will absolutely be recommending her to everyone we know.

Conan and Ceri

Karen was excellent. She went out of her way to help us. So supportive and informative!

Steven

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.