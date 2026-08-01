Karen Moseley

Mortgage Broker - Aussie South Melbourne

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Karen Moseley, Aussie Team Member

About me

I am the previous Franchisee of the Mentone Aussie Store and now work as part of the South Melbourne team.

I have been living and working as a broker in the Bayside area for more than 20 years.

I have helped customers from all over the Melbourne Bayside region and beyond, so please don't hesitate to contact me as I am more than happy to help!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Albert Park 3206
  • Middle Park 3206
  • South Melbourne 3205
  • St Kilda West 3182

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-7:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM-1:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: 0414 585 101

Email: karen.moseley@aussie.com.au

Phone: 0414 585 101

Email: karen.moseley@aussie.com.au

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