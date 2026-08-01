Karlene Beck

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Karlene Beck, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hi, I’m Karlene your dedicated loacal mortgage broker at Aussie Home Loans. With over 20 years in home borrowing and commercial lending experience, I’m a-passionate about helping individuals, families and investors secure the right home loan to suit their needs.  

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Accident Insurance
  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Deposit Bonds
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Landlord Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • Loan Cover Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)
  • Travel Loans
  • Wedding Loans

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61405357342

Email: karlene.beck@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61405357342

Email: karlene.beck@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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