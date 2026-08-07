Kate Barnes

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Prospect

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Kate Barnes, Aussie Team Member

About me

I commenced with Aussie in 2001 as a mobile broker, established the Aussie West Lakes Franchise in 2006, and am now a part of the Aussie Prospect team. I am proud that many clients throughout my career have been referred by existing happy customers. My goals are for us to work together to tailor a loan that achieves the best terms and features available to meet your mortgage needs. I acknowledge that needs continually change, so I encourage my clients to ask questions. Using our exclusive Platform software, we can search thousands of loan options from our panel of over 25 lenders to find a lender and product that suits your situation and borrowing needs. I will keep in touch after your loan has settled and, when you feel it’s time to review, change or build your assets further, I will be ready to help.

I can meet with you at your home, a coffee shop, or the Aussie Prospect store. Online video meetings are also an option too. For an obligation free discussion or appointment, please contact me on 0407 799 308 or email kate.barnes@aussie.com.au.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Insurance
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • Equity Release
  • Family Guarantor Home Loans
  • First Home Buyers
  • Home and Content Insurance
  • Land Purchase
  • Life Insurance
  • Personal Loans
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Refinancing to move home
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • West Lakes Shore 5020
  • West Lakes 5021
  • Tennyson 5022
  • Semaphore South 5019
  • Semaphore Park 5019
  • Royal Park 5014
  • Hendon 5014
  • Ethelton 5015

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Fri, 7 August, 10:30PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61407799308

Email: kate.barnes@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61407799308

Email: kate.barnes@aussie.com.au

Follow:

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