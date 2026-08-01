Kathy Doherty

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Coffs Harbour

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Kathy Doherty, Aussie Team Member

About me

Having commenced my finance career in Business Banking some 20 years ago, then transitioning to the home loan market over 10 years ago, I have an abundance of experience in lending. This is complimented by a Bachelor of Economics majoring in Finance and Economics. In August 2016 I was named a finalist in the Australian Mortgage Broker Awards, thus illustrating that's I'm passionate about what I do. Here is what two of my past clients have to say about me: Kathy took the time to listen to our needs and the requirements for the refinance of our Mortgage. I never felt that Kathy was working towards Aussie's own agenda. Kathy provided a holistic approach to the refinance - always interested and developing news ways to assist our requirements. Kathy overcame the difficulties of my husband working away all the time, and she was able to help us at any time without any fuss or bother. Kathy supported my husband and myself with options and reassurance in the products that I had chosen. With many difficulties I have had in the past the whole process was dealt with in such a way I would not hesitate to see Aussie with future purchases or insurances. Mrs O'Connor, 1 September 2016 My first dealings with Kathy were a couple of years ago when she responded to an on-line loan request I submitted. She was terrific to deal with and enabled the whole loan to be sorted by email which was so convenient for me. Kathy provided the information I needed for what has turned out to be great choices of loans. I have now negotiated 2 property purchases with her help. Not only did she assist in securing the right loan for me, but she provided additional information which led to great purchase decisions. Kathy made the process easy, is always quick to respond to any questions I have, and has ensured that I can afford the loan repayments including having adequate insurance cover in case something unforeseeable happens. I am very grateful that Kathy was the one to respond to my on-line request as she has continued to give me great advice in such a friendly manner. Thanks heaps Kathy and I will certainly contact you for further loan advice. Mrs Pearson, 31 August 2016 Whether you are a first time home buyer, seasoned investor or simply looking to get a more cost effective home loan, with access to Aussie's large panel of banks and hundreds of options to choose from, I will find a loan that is suitable for you. Call me today on 0427 864 730.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Uppper Orara 2450
  • Coffs Harbour Plaza 2450
  • Toormina 2452
  • Sawtell 2452
  • Sapphire Beach 2450
  • North Boambee Valley 2450
  • Moonee Beach 2450
  • Korora 2450

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sun, 9 August, 11:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61427864730

Email: kathy.doherty@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61427864730

Email: kathy.doherty@aussie.com.au

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