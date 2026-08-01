Katrina McGrath

Franchisee Broker - Aussie Burleigh Heads

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Katrina McGrath, Aussie Team Member

About me

No information currently available about me

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Burleigh DC 4220
  • Burleigh Heads 4220
  • Burleigh Town 4220
  • Burleigh Waters 4220
  • Miami 4220
  • Burleigh BC 4220
  • Miami Keys 4218

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Sat, 8 August, 10:00PM

Next Appointment

Monday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 8:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61458601004

Email: katrina.mcgrath@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61458601004

Email: katrina.mcgrath@aussie.com.au

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
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