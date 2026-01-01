Keira Townsend

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Keira Townsend, Aussie Team Member

About me

Whether you are purchasing your first home, re-financing your current home loan or expanding your asset portfolio, the home loan process can be confusing, sometimes daunting and very time consuming. I can help you match your current financial situation with the right home loan available to suit your specific needs. My aim is to make the entire home loan application process as stress free and as simple as possible for you - which could save you time and energy and best of all, my service is of absolutely no cost to you. As your mortgage broker I will work with you through all the various stages of the home loan process. From your first enquiry, all the way through to settlement and in the years that follow, I will be there for your ongoing financial requirements. Customer satisfaction is essential to me. I pride myself on my customer service and attention to detail. With a previous background in customer service and financial services you can be assured of the highest level of professional service and integrity. I talk with the 21 lenders on our panel, so you don't have to. This means that I am able to source a competitive rate in a matter of minutes. I come to your home, eliminating the experience of the daunting bank meeting. Find out what options are available to you call me for an obligation free consultation. I look forward to discussing your dreams and future plans with you.  

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61421042733

Email: keira.townsend@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61421042733

Email: keira.townsend@aussie.com.au

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