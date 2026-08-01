Keith Fiebig

Mortgage Broker - Aussie Belconnen

I want a home loanBook an appointment
Keith Fiebig, Aussie Team Member

About me

Whether you're buying your first home, refinancing, upgrading, consolidating debt or building your property investment portfolio, looking for a home loan can be both a daunting and time consuming experience. I know, I've experienced it. My name is Keith Fiebig and I am a broker working in the Aussie Belconnen Store. I like to see myself as an expert for your financial journey. Why go direct to a bank when you can enjoy an appointment with me at no cost to you. I can compare thousands of loans from our panel of lenders, including the big banks, to get you a rate and solution that's tailored to meet your needs. I appreciate that time is precious, so let me handle the loan comparison research, paperwork and follow-up behind the scenes, giving you more time to focus on your property. I offer a caring and grounded approach and my aim is to save you time, money and effort. I understand that the world of finance can be confusing and I'd love to work with you to answer questions along the way and guide you through the process with a minimum of fuss. Please feel free to call me directly to make an appointment to discuss your needs. I'm available Monday to Friday 7:30am to 6:30pm and after hours by appointment. I can come to you at a time and place that suits you or you can visit the store at Belconnen Churches Centre, Suite 7, 54 Benjamin Way, Belconnen, ACT 2617. I look forward to meeting you and helping you to reach your financial dreams!

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 5:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Areas I service

  • Bruce 2617
  • Cook 2614
  • Florey 2615
  • Page 2614
  • Aranda 2614
  • Jamison Centre 2614
  • Macquarie 2614
  • Weetangera 2614

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Tue, 11 August, 5:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 12:00 PM-7:00 PM

Tuesday: 12:00 PM-7:00 PM

Wednesday: 12:00 PM-7:00 PM

Thursday: 12:00 PM-7:00 PM

Friday: 12:00 PM-7:00 PM

Saturday: Closed

Sunday: Closed

Phone: +61418391185

Email: keith.fiebig@aussie.com.au

Follow:

Phone: +61418391185

Email: keith.fiebig@aussie.com.au

Follow:

What our customers say

My lender Keith Fiebig has been extremely diligent for all five loans he provided for me. In particular he always followed up at each and every stage of the loans. He never took anything for granted. He was excellent!

S. Batt

Keith Fiebig is a top bloke, fantastic at his job- very knowledgeable! Highly recommended to everyone.

N. Jury

My Broker Keith Fiebig has been fantastic, explained everything so clearly from the start to the finish. He has helped and guided me over several properties and continues to assist with my Mortgage questions. Very satisfied.

P. McCarthy

We'll compare thousands of home loans from 25+ leading lenders**

AMP
ANZ
Aussie
Bankwest
BOQ
CBA
HSBC
ING
Suncorp
Westpac
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**Not all lenders are available through all brokers.