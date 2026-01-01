Kerri Darling

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Kerri Darling, Aussie Team Member

About me

As a resident of the Hawkesbury Valley for the past 18 years, and having grown up in the country town of Cowra. I offer specialised service and understanding of these regions and their surrounding areas. A background in accounting and a personal interest in property investments, allows me the ability to offer intricate knowledge and understanding of the challenges associated with purchasing a property. With this in mind my aim is to understand your needs and expectations to assist you in finding the right home loan for your individual requirements. If you are a first home buyer, investor, relocating, renovating or simply want a better deal and wish to refinance, then; Let me show you: - How much you can borrow; - What your repayments will be; - How each loan compares, and - Great ways to save you money. I pride myself in providing a friendly and informative service, and enjoy a challenge. So, if your needs do not quite fit the normal requirements of a conventional loan; let me see what our non-conforming lenders can do for you. Should you wish to meet with me to discuss your financial options, please call me on 0417 223 122 to make an appointment.

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I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

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Monday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:30 PM

Saturday: By Appointment

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417223122

Email: kerri.darling@aussie.com.au

Phone: +61417223122

Email: kerri.darling@aussie.com.au

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