Kerrie Busuttil

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM-2:00 PM
Sunday: By Appointment
What our customers say
Kerrie has always goes above and beyond to help us with our financial affairs. She has helped us to buy our first home, refinance, invest and purchase our second family home. She is always there either at the end of the phone, on email and even text message to answer any question we may have no matter how silly they may seem! We have even received birthday cards and gifts, something that we would have never expected. Kerrie is just wonderful and is amazing at what she does. We have known Kerrie for at least 7 years and we hope to keep in touch with her for many more. Thank you Kerrie for all that have done and no doubt will do for us in the future.
Denise O'Leary
Kerrie has saved us on numerous occasions from several times with the acquisitions of our investment property purchases to refinancing options . We Thuraya my wife and I recommend Kerrie and Aussie to our network as often as we can so anyone we know can have the confidence with their finance security we have. All thanks to Kerrie and Aussie Sean and Thuraya Aussie partners for plus 7 years
Sean Osborne
Kerrie is honestly the best. She is everything a broker should be about. The way the market is currently set up in Sydney, if it wasn't for her I honestly would not have been able to even get into the market let alone own a property which because of her, I now do. A very kind, helpful, resourceful and knowledgeable woman. I am very grateful for her continued support in the process of getting a house of my own.
Lisa Harunah