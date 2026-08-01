Kerrie Busuttil

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Kerrie Busuttil, Aussie Team Member

About me

Hello and Welcome! Thank you for taking the time to visit my website. I am an accredited member of the Mortgage & Finance Association of Australia - MFAA and hold a Diploma in Financial Services (Finance/Mortgage Broking). With my qualifications I am able to help you find the right loan for your needs. There are many different loans out there and things can get very confusing when you try and do all the research for your particular needs all by yourself - that's where I can help you! I am more than happy to sit with you and your family and discuss your needs, concerns, your hopes and dreams. I am available in the evening as well as during the day and my mobile or email is always a great way to contact me. No question is too small or too simple. I enjoy meeting new people and helping them achieve their dreams. Whether you are ready to buy now, or would just like to know what options are available to you, an appointment is at no cost to you.

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 3:45AM

Next Appointment

I specialise in

  • Bridging Loans
  • Car Loan
  • Commercial Loans
  • Construction Loans
  • Debt Consolidation
  • First Home Buyers
  • Land Purchase
  • Pre-Approvals
  • Property Investment
  • Refinancing for a better deal
  • Small Business Loan (Vehicles/Equipment)

Let's talk

Book an appointment

Choose a time

Thu, 13 August, 3:45AM

Next Appointment

Monday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Tuesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Wednesday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Thursday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Friday: 9:00 AM-5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Sunday: By Appointment

Phone: +61417048244

Email: kerrie.busuttil@aussie.com.au

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Phone: +61417048244

Email: kerrie.busuttil@aussie.com.au

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What our customers say

Kerrie has always goes above and beyond to help us with our financial affairs. She has helped us to buy our first home, refinance, invest and purchase our second family home. She is always there either at the end of the phone, on email and even text message to answer any question we may have no matter how silly they may seem! We have even received birthday cards and gifts, something that we would have never expected. Kerrie is just wonderful and is amazing at what she does. We have known Kerrie for at least 7 years and we hope to keep in touch with her for many more. Thank you Kerrie for all that have done and no doubt will do for us in the future.

Denise O'Leary

Kerrie has saved us on numerous occasions from several times with the acquisitions of our investment property purchases to refinancing options . We Thuraya my wife and I recommend Kerrie and Aussie to our network as often as we can so anyone we know can have the confidence with their finance security we have. All thanks to Kerrie and Aussie Sean and Thuraya Aussie partners for plus 7 years

Sean Osborne

Kerrie is honestly the best. She is everything a broker should be about. The way the market is currently set up in Sydney, if it wasn't for her I honestly would not have been able to even get into the market let alone own a property which because of her, I now do. A very kind, helpful, resourceful and knowledgeable woman. I am very grateful for her continued support in the process of getting a house of my own.

Lisa Harunah

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